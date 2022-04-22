3 good fits for Daylen Baldwin in the 2022 NFL Draft

Daylen Baldwin’s time with the Michigan Wolverines was short. The Southfield native started his career at Jackson State, an FCS school in Mississippi. As a transfer, expectations were that Baldwin would make way into the wide receiver rotation. He did just that by recording 17 receptions for 256 yards and a touchdown in his lone year in Ann Arbor.

Baldwin wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine and his Pro Day numbers were mediocre at best. He ran a 4.65 40-yard dash which would have been second-worst in Indianapolis. Although, Baldwin posted decent numbers in the vertical and broad jumps.

With injuries to Ronnie Bell and Roman Wilson during the regular season, Baldwin had his chance to make strides. He never accomplished that, and he doesn’t have much tape to show the NFL playing against high-caliber collegiate opponents.

I would be very surprised if a team spends a draft pick on him, especially with how deep this class is at the position. Still, crazier things have happened and he still deserves a shot to go to OTA’s and try to earn a spot on a roster.

Here is where he fits best in the NFL:

There is going to be a common trend in each of these teams, and that is opportunity. The Patriots have a good receiving corps at the top after trading for DeVante Parker and retaining Jakobi Meyers.

But Bill Belichick is always looking for talent, especially those that fly under the radar. He has a history of drafting Wolverines and has previous success turning undrafted free agents into stars (just check Wes Welker’s resume).

Mac Jones could be a very good quarterback at the NFL level, but he needs more artillery. With a 6-foot-2, 219-pound frame, Baldwin could be a young target who may finagle his way into a couple of snaps on a team like this.

There is not a team in the NFL with a worse receiving corps than the Atlanta Falcons. Calvin Ridley certainly did not help with his gambling suspension that will knock him out for the year. After trading Matt Ryan, the Falcons are also without a viable quarterback to lead this team, as Marcus Mariota currently is slated to be the starter.

Why in the world are the Falcons on this list? Well, for starters, Olamide Zaccheaus is currently the most veteran receiver on the team. Somebody has to step up, and Cordarrelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts will likely command a decent portion of the offense. But there will have to be some shots taken down the field, and there are plenty of holes to fill in this team’s offense.

Baldwin could hear Atlanta calling either during or after the draft just because of its desperate need for bodies at the position. Opportunity-wise, Atlanta is probably the best of the bunch.

Houston Texans

Echoing off the other two teams, the Texans don’t have much at the position. Nico Collins had a good rookie season and Brandin Cooks took a majority of the targets last year. But there is still obvious room for improvement across the board.

Davis Mills had a surprisingly decent rookie season and really started to get cooking towards the end of the year. The more he develops, the more targets he will need to spread things around efficiently.

There have been good wide receivers and players to come from bad teams and organizations if they are given a chance. Maybe this could be that spot for a guy like Baldwin to emerge if he has a hot game or two.