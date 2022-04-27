When and how to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is just a day away, and multiple Michigan players may be selected on the first night in Round 1. Former Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson will be off the board quickly in the first round, and there’s a shot pass-rusher David Ojabo and safety Daxton Hill could find a home before Thursday is over.

The busiest rounds for Michigan prospects will be in the middle to late rounds, with the likes of Andrew Stueber, Hassan Haskins, Chris Hinton, Josh Ross, and other former Wolverines hoping to find a new home.

Here’s a look at when the draft will start each night (Thursday-Saturday), what networks it will be broadcast on, along with the current betting lines.

When to watch

Round 1: Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 at 12 p.m. ET

How to watch

The draft will be on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NFL Network.

Current NFL Draft betting lines, per DraftKings Sportsbook:

