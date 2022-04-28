2022 NFL Draft: Daxton Hill selected by Cincinnati Bengals in First Round

There have been few to come through Ann Arbor with the physical gifts Daxton Hill has, and he is now ready to showcase his talents at the next level. With the 31st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hill was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hill had quite the high school recruiting battle between Alabama and the Michigan Wolverines. It makes sense for the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2019 class, and a consensus five-star defensive back, to be drafted on the first night of the NFL Draft.

From day one, you could just tell Hill was a different breed. His speed made him a killer in coverage and at rushing the quarterback late in his career. Oftentimes, defensive Mike Macdonald would pair him on an outside pass rush with David Ojabo or Aidan Hutchinson, giving Hill a clear shot at the quarterback within seconds.

To show off his blistering speed, Hill ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. That is a big reason why he was drafted this early. The problem is he doesn’t have a clear and defined position, and many debate where he should play.

Michigan lined him up as a slot corner, a safety and an outside corner in his career in Ann Arbor. The versatility is nice but at 6-foot and only 190 pounds, he is a bit undersized to play the safety position at the next level unless he beefs up. Some people see him more adept as a corner, but that also limits his playmaking ability. This conflict is maybe why he wasn’t drafted sooner.

Wherever he plays for the _, he is going to be successful. Hill has done nothing but be one of the best athletes on the field wherever he has played. That’s why he appeared in 33 games in three years at Michigan and started 23 of them. Hill has the potential to be a difference-maker at the next level if he can fine-tune his talents to just one position. _ will likely give him the chance to do just that after selecting him so highly.