Social media reactions from Detroit Lions drafting Aidan Hutchinson

Former Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
A lot of people are talking, a lot of Detroiters and Michiganders are excited about Hutchinson staying close to home.
Here are social media reactions from the Lions drafting Hutch.
Hutchinson getting the phone call from Detroit
The moment Aidan Hutchinson found out he was staying home @aidanhutch97 @Lions— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2022
: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
Hutchinson sounds off
I've been scratching and clawing for this moment all my life. Ready and excited to take the next step with the @Lions! #OnePride— Aidan Hutchinson (@aidanhutch97) April 29, 2022
Mike Golic Jr.
Aidan Hutchinson in the green room pic.twitter.com/0z71jttorP— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) April 29, 2022
Front Office Sports
Aidan Hutchinson's mom says that he began journaling at age 4.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 29, 2022
He took those journals to college, jotting down goals to put on his walls.
Tonight, his mother stitched those same manifestations into his NFL Draft jacket.
He just got picked #2 overall by his home team — Detroit. pic.twitter.com/C5C5amVYG5
Evan Fox
AIDAN HUTCHINSON NO MATTER WHAT @Lions— Evan Fox (@evanfoxy) April 28, 2022
Jennifer Hammond
Aidan Hutchinson told reporters via Zoom that he wanted it to be the Lions all along.— Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) April 29, 2022
Angelique Chengelis
Mom just called about Aidan Hutchinson going to Lions: "I think that's going to be exciting! It will be great for him in Detroit -- he'll be Detroit's hero."— angelique (@chengelis) April 29, 2022
Erik Schlitt
Lions DC Aaron Glenn says Aidan Hutchinson is a "Detroit Lion, through and through"— Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) April 29, 2022
Marcel Louis-Jacques
The speed with which the Lions took Aidan Hutchinson is exactly how quickly the first three teams on the clock should pick— Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) April 29, 2022
Dan Campbell
@Lions head coach Dan Campbell on picking Aidan Hutchinson with the 2nd overall pick in the #NFLDraft See the entire interview plus hear from Hutchinson and much more at 10:30pm on @FOX2News on our Lions Draft Special. pic.twitter.com/zO4Lo2S8CA— FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) April 29, 2022
