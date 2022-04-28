Social media reactions from Detroit Lions drafting Aidan Hutchinson

Former Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A lot of people are talking, a lot of Detroiters and Michiganders are excited about Hutchinson staying close to home.

I've been scratching and clawing for this moment all my life. Ready and excited to take the next step with the @Lions! #OnePride



Check out my new #PaniniInstant card here https://t.co/KDgUsZ8GFD#WhoDoYouCollect #RatedRookie #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Kiq79ilsDW — Aidan Hutchinson (@aidanhutch97) April 29, 2022

Aidan Hutchinson's mom says that he began journaling at age 4.



He took those journals to college, jotting down goals to put on his walls.



Tonight, his mother stitched those same manifestations into his NFL Draft jacket.



He just got picked #2 overall by his home team — Detroit. pic.twitter.com/C5C5amVYG5 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 29, 2022

Aidan Hutchinson told reporters via Zoom that he wanted it to be the Lions all along. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) April 29, 2022

Mom just called about Aidan Hutchinson going to Lions: "I think that's going to be exciting! It will be great for him in Detroit -- he'll be Detroit's hero." — angelique (@chengelis) April 29, 2022

Lions DC Aaron Glenn says Aidan Hutchinson is a "Detroit Lion, through and through" — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) April 29, 2022

The speed with which the Lions took Aidan Hutchinson is exactly how quickly the first three teams on the clock should pick — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) April 29, 2022

