2022 NFL Draft: David Ojabo selected by Baltimore Ravens in 2nd Round

The best two players from the Michigan Wolverines 2021 roster have officially been taken off the board. After Aidan Hutchinson was taken earlier in the draft, his counterpart, David Ojabo is going to the Baltimore Ravens with the 45th overall pick.

Ojabo was a likely top-20 pick before tearing his Achilles at his Pro Day workout in March. The unknown with his injury is what caused him to slide down many boards.

It was an unfortunate end to an unbelievable turnaround in Ann Arbor for Ojabo. The former three-star recruit was once stuck in Scotland during the pandemic, but had become one of the best pass rushers in the country a year later.

Ojabo finished the 2021 season with 11 sacks and five forced fumbles. He and Hutchinson were the most feared edge-rushing duo in college football and were a main cause for the Wolverines winning their first Big Ten Championship in the Jim Harbaugh era.

Scouts loved Ojabo’s unique size-speed combination. He put on a show at the NFL Combine running a 4.55 40-time. His background in soccer has helped him with his footwork, cutting and quickness.

When he returns to full health, expect him to terrorize the NFL game just as much as he did in college. He outperformed just about every other player at his position in college football last season and is still considered a raw talent having started his football career as a junior in high school. At just 21 years old, there is plenty of potential for Ojabo to continue to learn the game while still playing at a high level on the NFL stage.