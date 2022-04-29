Social media reactions from Cincinnati Bengals drafting Daxton Hill

Michigan safety Daxton Hill was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round (pick No. 31) of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. Hill is great fit for a Bengals defense that needs to shore up some issues in its secondary. Hill will likely roam all over the field like he did at Michigan and be utilized at nickel and safety.

Here are social media reactions from the Bengals drafting Hill.

Daxton Hill

WHOOO DEYYYY!!! Proud to be apart of the @Bengals family — Daxton Hill (@daxhill5) April 29, 2022

Paul Dehner Jr.

Bengals don't trade. They stick and take Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan.



Will fit in as third safety, nickel this year. Safety of the future with Bates likely gone next year.



Versatility and defense. Going to be themes of the weekend. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) April 29, 2022

Angelique Chengelis

Cincinnati Reds

Chris Simms

Daxton Hill, I like him a lot.

He can cover and tackle. If you can’t figure out how to use that in the NFL, it’s on you. Great get for the @Bengals. Him and Jessie Bates has me aroused. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2022

Patrick Carey

Daxton Hill is the steal of the first round.



- Mel Kiper — Patrick Carey (@PatCareySports) April 29, 2022

Kent Lee Platte

Daxton Hill was drafted with pick 31 of round 1 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.06 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 83 out of 868 FS from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/slJpeVswjm #RAS #Bengals pic.twitter.com/5xbNTiE8kO — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2022

Marisa Contipelli

Head Coach Zac Taylor and Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo meeting to talk about Daxton Hill.



Taylor says they were surprised he was still on the board: “he can be a tremendous asset for us on defense.” pic.twitter.com/vZHaKptMZh — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) April 29, 2022

Mike Dardis