 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Social media reactions from Cincinnati Bengals drafting Daxton Hill

Hill slides into a great situation.

By Trevor Woods
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 09 Michigan at Nebraska Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan safety Daxton Hill was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round (pick No. 31) of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. Hill is great fit for a Bengals defense that needs to shore up some issues in its secondary. Hill will likely roam all over the field like he did at Michigan and be utilized at nickel and safety.

Here are social media reactions from the Bengals drafting Hill.

Daxton Hill

Paul Dehner Jr.

Angelique Chengelis

Cincinnati Reds

Chris Simms

Patrick Carey

Kent Lee Platte

Marisa Contipelli

Mike Dardis

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...