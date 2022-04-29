Social media reactions from Cincinnati Bengals drafting Daxton Hill

Michigan safety Daxton Hill was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round (pick No. 31) of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. Hill is great fit for a Bengals defense that needs to shore up some issues in its secondary. Hill will likely roam all over the field like he did at Michigan and be utilized at nickel and safety.
Here are social media reactions from the Bengals drafting Hill.
Daxton Hill
WHOOO DEYYYY!!! Proud to be apart of the @Bengals family— Daxton Hill (@daxhill5) April 29, 2022
Paul Dehner Jr.
Bengals don't trade. They stick and take Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan.— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) April 29, 2022
Will fit in as third safety, nickel this year. Safety of the future with Bates likely gone next year.
Versatility and defense. Going to be themes of the weekend.
Angelique Chengelis
Daxton Hill — Cincinnati Bengals (I’m sure he will LOVE @graeters and @Skyline_Chili ) pic.twitter.com/VjrV6USboc— angelique (@chengelis) April 29, 2022
Cincinnati Reds
Welcome to Cincinnati, Daxton Hill❗️ #TeamCincinnati ╳ #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/xSjgUoj3Wa— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 29, 2022
Chris Simms
Daxton Hill, I like him a lot.— Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2022
He can cover and tackle. If you can’t figure out how to use that in the NFL, it’s on you. Great get for the @Bengals. Him and Jessie Bates has me aroused.
Patrick Carey
Daxton Hill is the steal of the first round.— Patrick Carey (@PatCareySports) April 29, 2022
- Mel Kiper
Kent Lee Platte
Daxton Hill was drafted with pick 31 of round 1 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.06 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 83 out of 868 FS from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/slJpeVswjm #RAS #Bengals pic.twitter.com/5xbNTiE8kO— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2022
Marisa Contipelli
Head Coach Zac Taylor and Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo meeting to talk about Daxton Hill.— Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) April 29, 2022
Taylor says they were surprised he was still on the board: “he can be a tremendous asset for us on defense.” pic.twitter.com/vZHaKptMZh
Mike Dardis
Well.. my source didn’t disappoint… The Bengals take Daxton Hill a kid out of the University of Michigan… He can play cornerback or safety… fills a need.. and he was the best available on the board according to analyst for the last 25 minutes @WLWT— MikeDardisWLWT (@MikeDardisWLWT) April 29, 2022
