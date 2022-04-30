Chris Hinton signs with New York Giants as UDFA

Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton did not get selected in the 2022 NFL Draft after leaving Ann Arbor after his junior season, but that doesn’t mean he won’t get a shot at making a team. According to Jordan Schultz, Hinton is signing as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants.

Michigan DL Christopher Hinton is signing with the #Giants as an UDFA, per source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 30, 2022

Hinton had a modest first two seasons at Michigan and did not seem to be a player who would be gone after three years (especially with two years of eligibility remaining thanks to Covid). The athletic profile was always there for the big defensive tackle, though, and he took a gamble on himself after a big 2021.

Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo got a ton of attention on the way to last season’s Big Ten Championship, but Hinton was a major presence on the interior. He showed the ability to get through blocks and attack the quarterback, and he has the size to clog up space and make the stop; Hinton had 33 tackles last season.

Michigan fans would have liked to see if Hinton could take another big step forward in 2022, but now that will have to happen in New York instead of Ann Arbor. Giants fans should be encouraged Hinton has still not shown his ceiling and should be an NFL contributor.