2022 NFL Draft: Andrew Stueber selected by Patriots in 7th Round

Another Michigan Wolverine is off the board as offensive lineman Andrew Stueber was drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round with the 245th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Stueber was one of the best offensive linemen in the country last season, earning a second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association. He helped the team earn the Joe Moore Award for the best offensive line in the country.

Stueber hopes to be the next among a long line of NFL Draft picks out of Ann Arbor to make it in the NFL. He has learned the game by playing alongside other talented guys like Jon Runyan Jr., Jalen Mayfield, Ben Braden, Michael Onwenu, Ben Bredeson and Cesar Ruiz, who have all had careers at the next level.

The Michigan offensive lineman came a long way in his career with Jim Harbaugh as head coach. He came to Ann Arbor as a three-star prospect with the hopes of starting down the line. He was a special teams player at the beginning. After an injury his junior season, he came back as a starter his senior season.

For each of the next 20 games, Steuber anchored the line at right guard and right tackle. As a fifth-year senior, Stueber was named to the All-Big Ten First-Team by the coaches. He was also an alternate captain.

A move back to the interior is possible for Stueber at the next level. He’s a smart player who has a chance to make an NFL roster and contribute to his team. If all things go right for him in the league, expect him to make a similar rise to the one he had here at Michigan.