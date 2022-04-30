Discussing top NFL draft prospects, Hassan Haskins with Exos performance coach Brent Callaway

Former Michigan running back Hassan Haskins is expected to hear his named called on Saturday in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In the months leading up to the NFL Combine and NFL Draft Haskins trained at the Exos Athletes’ Performance Institute in Texas.

We spoke with elite performance coach Brent Callaway, who got to know Haskins well during his time in Texas. Brent gives us a scouting report on Hassan, and chats about Exos and some of the other prospects who trained at their facility in Texas, including three players who were drafted in the top five (No. 1 pick Travon Walker, No. 3 pick Derek Stingley Jr., No. 4 pick Sauce Gardner).

Listen to the podcast below.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

