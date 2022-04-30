Social media reactions from Tennessee Titans drafting Hassan Haskins

Former Michigan running back Hassan Haskins was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in Round 4 of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 131 overall pick.
Here are social media reactions from the news.
Emily Proud
New #Titans RB Hassan Haskins put up the same amount of bench reps (27) as Kayvon Thibodeaux at the combine.— Emily Proud (@emily_proud) April 30, 2022
Yeah that checks out for the Titans.
Buck Reising
Vrabel sporting his "Run The Damn Ball" hat while on the phone with new Titans RB Hassan Haskins— Buck Reising (@BuckReising) April 30, 2022
John Glennon
#Titans' Hassan Haskins: Downhill running is my game. I try to run through your face ... Number one guy he watched growing up was Adrian Peterson.— John Glennon (@glennonsports) April 30, 2022
Teresa Walker
Hassan Haskins says he might've driven through Nashville, but never stopped and looked around. But #Michigan RB calls #Titans LT Taylor Lewan a legend for the Wolverines.— Teresa Walker (@TeresaMWalker) April 30, 2022
Ben Arthur
New Titans RB Hassan Haskins says he has an angry running style. Has the mindset that no one can stop him (had just a handful of rushes for - yards). Played ST throughout his whole career at Michigan.— Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) April 30, 2022
Jim Wyatt
Hassan Haskins said he visited three teams, and had a lot of conversations with the @Titans. Said it's a blessing to be picked by the #Titans— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) April 30, 2022
Mike Mandell
This reminds me of the time Hassan Haskins ran for five touchdowns, and Michigan beat Ohio State 42-27. https://t.co/LO2ie9gQk1— Mike Mandell (@MichaelJMandell) April 30, 2022
Brandon Koretz
I’d be stunned if Hassan Haskins isn’t productive in the NFL.— Brandon Koretz (@BrandonKoretz) April 30, 2022
Zero fumbles on 452 carries in college. Just three negative rushes in 2021 for a total loss of six yards. Led nation with 103 first downs. In last seven years, only Derrick Henry + Jonathan Taylor had more.#Titans
John Supowitz
We need to acknowledge how of a pick Hassan Haskins going to Tennessee is. I legitimate great backup to Henry. He’s the lighting to Henry’s thunder— John Supowitz (@ImThatSupi) April 30, 2022
Brice Marich
Every NFL team could use a Hassan Haskins https://t.co/iaiusi4Il0— Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) April 30, 2022
My Reaction
Titans backfield is about to be lit.— Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) April 30, 2022
Hassan Haskins gets to learn from Derrick Henry, gets to be on a team that plays physical and loves to pound the rock. GREAT FIT
