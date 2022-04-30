Social media reactions from Tennessee Titans drafting Hassan Haskins

Former Michigan running back Hassan Haskins was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in Round 4 of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 131 overall pick.

Here are social media reactions from the news.

Emily Proud

New #Titans RB Hassan Haskins put up the same amount of bench reps (27) as Kayvon Thibodeaux at the combine.



Yeah that checks out for the Titans. — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) April 30, 2022

Buck Reising

Vrabel sporting his "Run The Damn Ball" hat while on the phone with new Titans RB Hassan Haskins — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) April 30, 2022

John Glennon

#Titans' Hassan Haskins: Downhill running is my game. I try to run through your face ... Number one guy he watched growing up was Adrian Peterson. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) April 30, 2022

Teresa Walker

Hassan Haskins says he might've driven through Nashville, but never stopped and looked around. But #Michigan RB calls #Titans LT Taylor Lewan a legend for the Wolverines. — Teresa Walker (@TeresaMWalker) April 30, 2022

Ben Arthur

New Titans RB Hassan Haskins says he has an angry running style. Has the mindset that no one can stop him (had just a handful of rushes for - yards). Played ST throughout his whole career at Michigan. — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) April 30, 2022

Jim Wyatt

Hassan Haskins said he visited three teams, and had a lot of conversations with the @Titans. Said it's a blessing to be picked by the #Titans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) April 30, 2022

Mike Mandell

This reminds me of the time Hassan Haskins ran for five touchdowns, and Michigan beat Ohio State 42-27. https://t.co/LO2ie9gQk1 — Mike Mandell (@MichaelJMandell) April 30, 2022

Brandon Koretz

I’d be stunned if Hassan Haskins isn’t productive in the NFL.



Zero fumbles on 452 carries in college. Just three negative rushes in 2021 for a total loss of six yards. Led nation with 103 first downs. In last seven years, only Derrick Henry + Jonathan Taylor had more.#Titans — Brandon Koretz (@BrandonKoretz) April 30, 2022

John Supowitz

We need to acknowledge how of a pick Hassan Haskins going to Tennessee is. I legitimate great backup to Henry. He’s the lighting to Henry’s thunder — John Supowitz (@ImThatSupi) April 30, 2022

Brice Marich

Every NFL team could use a Hassan Haskins https://t.co/iaiusi4Il0 — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) April 30, 2022

