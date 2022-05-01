Daylen Baldwin signs with the New York Giants as UDFA

Former Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Daylen Baldwin has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the New York Giants. The senior transferred to Michigan from Jackson State and hauled in a pair of touchdowns on 17 catches last season.

Michigan ended up pretty loaded at wide receiver, which limited Baldwin’s opportunities. The transfer was in the mix for snaps all season and started about half of the team’s games, showing a deep ball threat on both of his scores.

The first came against Western Michigan on J.J. McCarthy’s memorable first career touchdown pass, a bomb across the entire field. The duo connected again (perhaps demonstrating their practice connection) on a perfect route down the sideline in Madison against Wisconsin.

Baldwin has great speed and is a good route runner. He is definitely worth the dart throw in the NFL and should at least compete for a spot in training camp. It might be a bit of an uphill battle for him with the Giants, but he has enough athletic potential to draw some attention.