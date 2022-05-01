Recapping where every Michigan prospect was drafted, signed

The NFL Draft has come to a close, and now we’re catching you up on all the happenings related to former Michigan players. Five Michigan players were drafted, another five have found homes in the NFL latching on as undrafted free agents.
Maize n Brew had a whole lot of coverage during the draft —here’s a recap and breakdown of everything that happened over the weekend, including where each Michigan player landed.
Aidan Hutchinson
- Aidan Hutchinson selected by Detroit Lions with 2nd overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft
- What Aidan Hutchinson brings to the Detroit Lions
- Social media reactions from Detroit Lions drafting Aidan Hutchinson
Daxton Hill
- Daxton Hill selected by Cincinnati Bengals in First Round
- Social media reactions from Cincinnati Bengals drafting Daxton Hill
- What Daxton Hill brings to the Cincinnati Bengals
- Bengals plan to let Daxton Hill blitz quarterbacks
David Ojabo
- David Ojabo selected by Baltimore Ravens in 2nd Round
- What David Ojabo brings to the Baltimore Ravens
- Social media reactions from Baltimore Ravens drafting David Ojabo
- David Ojabo says it ‘means the world’ he’s reunited with Mike Macdonald in Baltimore
Hassan Haskins
- Hassan Haskins drafted by Tennessee Titans in Round 4
- What Hassan Haskins brings to the Tennessee Titans
- Social media reactions from the Tennessee Titans drafting Hassan Haskins
- Discussing top NFL Draft prospects, Hassan Haskins with Exos performance coach Brent Callaway
Andrew Stueber
- Andrew Stueber selected by Patriots in 7th Round
- What Andrew Stueber brings to the New England Patriots
Chris Hinton
Josh Ross
Brad Hawkins
Vincent Gray
- Vincent Gray signs with New Orleans Saints as UDFA
- What Vincent Gray brings to the New Orleans Saints
Donovan Jeter
Congratulations Donovan Jeter on reaching a UFA agreement with the Pittsburgh @steelers! https://t.co/oZy2okBomH #GoBlue ➡ #ProBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/bjcOMoalut— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 1, 2022
