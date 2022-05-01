Recapping where every Michigan prospect was drafted, signed

The NFL Draft has come to a close, and now we’re catching you up on all the happenings related to former Michigan players. Five Michigan players were drafted, another five have found homes in the NFL latching on as undrafted free agents.

Maize n Brew had a whole lot of coverage during the draft —here’s a recap and breakdown of everything that happened over the weekend, including where each Michigan player landed.

Aidan Hutchinson

Daxton Hill

David Ojabo

Hassan Haskins

Andrew Stueber

Chris Hinton

Josh Ross

Brad Hawkins

Vincent Gray

Donovan Jeter