Alan Bowman’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

Alan Bowman’s career has been a wild ride.

Born in Texas, Bowman attended Grapevine High School in Grapevine, Texas. During his Senior season, Bowman earned district MVP and was rated as a three star recruit. Bowman wanted to stay in his home state and decided to commit to Texas Tech.

It didn’t take long for Bowman to find the field at Texas Tech in his Freshman campaign. The Red Raiders starting quarterback went out with an injury in the second quarter of week one, and Bowman came in.

Bowman was the new starting quarterback and put up a historic performance in Texas Tech’s week three game against Houston. Bowman set the Big 12 record for passing yards in a game by a freshman with 605 yards through the air. He also threw for five touchdowns. Bowman was the man.

Bowman’s freshman year took a turn for the worst when he went out a couple weeks later with a partially collapsed lung, the first demoralizing injury of a few in his career. Bowman returned a few weeks later and was fine for a couple of games, but went out again in early November, again with a partially collapsed lung.

Bowman was named the starter during his sophomore season, but again suffered an injury that ended his season in week three. This time it was to his shoulder. Bowman eventually decided to redshirt.

During his junior season, Bowman suffered a leg injury that put him on the sidelines, but he was only out for a week. However, he lost the starting job when he struggled in his next game.

Bowman’s Texas Tech career did end on a high note, however. Bowman came into a late season game against Baylor due to an injury to the Texas Tech starter. Bowman led his team on three scoring drives and got the Red Raiders the W. Bowman transferred to Michigan after the season.

Bowman didn’t see much playing time in his first year as a Wolverine. That was expected, as the quarterback room contains Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy. Bowman appeared in two games and only attempted four passes.

Bowman showed off his talent a few weeks ago in the spring game as he connected on a beautiful deep ball with Darrius Clemons for a touchdown.

The talent and potential is definitely there for Bowman, but with McNamara and McCarthy in the quarterback room, Bowman will likely get his few reps of the season in at the end of blowout games.

Barring anything crazy, Bowman’s 2022 should look pretty similar to his 2021.