Cade McNamara lands new NIL deal: ‘Hard Knocks’ style live docuseries

If you are a fan of the series “Hard Knocks” and collegiate athletes getting paid from their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), you are going to love the new NIL deal Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara just landed.

In a first-of-its-kind NIL deal, “The Leader” will follow days in the life of McNamara dating back to his high school playing days and leading all the way up to preparing for Michigan’s 2022 season. The unique part of this series is fans will be able to interact with McNamara live as the episodes air.

“This series will explore multiple facets of Cade’s life and journey, including his early years growing up in Reno, Nevada, his time in Ann Arbor and his upcoming senior season,” a press release stated. “In each episode, Cade will interact directly with the live, viewing audience and provide a rare behind-the-scenes view of life as a starting quarterback at one of the most renowned college football programs in the country. Similar to HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ series, yet in a live format with fans.”

U-M student-athletes have done live Q/A sessions, as well as other meet-and-greets, for NIL opportunities, but this one might take the top spot. This is a really cool idea that will showcase McNamara in a way no fan has ever seen him before, both through his personal life and his football life. And the best part of this is it will put some money in his pocket.

The first episode airs live May 17 at 7 p.m. EST. The episode will revolve around one of Michigan football’s greatest victories of the 21st century — last November’s game at the Big House against Ohio State. If that isn’t a selling point, I don’t know what is.

To purchase tickets, click here.