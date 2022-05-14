Jim Harbaugh on Lions picking Aidan Hutchinson: ‘It’s great to have him in our home state’

Earlier this week, Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh made the news when he sold his Bay Area home for an astounding $11.78 million. He had owned the property since 2012, after his first year with the San Francisco 49ers. On Tuesday, Harbaugh decided to take his family to the San Diego Padres game and was interviewed while there and spoke primarily about Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft by the hometown Detroit Lions.

“It’s great to have him in our home state,” said Harbaugh. “The thing I love about him, and it’s so rare — Aidan Hutchinson should have a big head, and you would not blame him if he did. But he’s the kind of guy that doesn’t when he should. That’s just really awesome when you see that in an athlete or any person, really.”

Fresh off their Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff appearance together, Harbaugh and Hutchinson were a match made in football heaven. Now under the tutelage of Dan Campbell and the Lions staff, Hutchinson will have another opportunity to bring pride to the state of Michigan.

“That’s who he is, and it’s infectious,” said Harbaugh. “He’s going to bring that to the Detroit Lions, just the same way he did for the University of Michigan.”

Hutchinson ended his career at Michigan with 156 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks, 14 of which came in his senior season alone. The Lions sorely need that type of production from the defensive line, so he is a welcomed addition.

Don’t miss Aidan Hutchinson’s professional debut on Sept. 11 when the Philadelphia Eagles visit Ford Field.