Tavierre Dunlap’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

As running back Tavierre Dunlap enters his sophomore year at Michigan, we take a look back at his road to arriving to play for the Wolverines and what his 2022 season may look like.

In high school, Dunlap played his football at Del Valle High School in his hometown of Del Valle, Texas. Dunlap put up impressive numbers in high school, rushing for more than 1,300 yards and 20 touchdowns during his junior campaign. His high level of game earned him a three-star recruiting ranking and he was listed as the No. 20 overall running back in his class by 247Sports.

Dunlap had offers from many different surrounding Big 12 schools, but specifically had a lot of interest from Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State. He also had offers from Pac-12 schools like USC, and some Big Ten schools like Michigan State and Nebraska. Dunlap also held an offer from Notre Dame. He had an impressive list and ultimately chose Michigan.

With Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards in the running back room with him, it was no surprise Dunlap didn’t see much field time during his freshman year. Dunlap appeared in two games and carried the ball seven times for 51 yards.

Dunlap did make the highlight reel for the spring game as he rushed in a touchdown for the Blue team.

Dunlap should be able to see the field a bit more this season with Haskins’ departed, but the main backs are clearly Edwards and Corum for the 2022 season. But Dunlap will likely be right behind them. He should see the field when Michigan goes up big on lesser opponents, and if (please universe don’t let this happen) something happens to a starter, it’s next man up, and he should be that next man up.