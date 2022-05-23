Ronnie Bell’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

Ronnie Bell’s path to Michigan looked very different than most. The Missouri native was known more as a basketball player in high school, not a football player. As a senior in high school, Bell had a big year going for 1,605 yards and 21 touchdowns on 89 receptions, but he originally committed to play basketball at Missouri State after receiving no Division 1 football offers.

That was until Jim Harbaugh found him.

Bell had an immediate impact on the field during his freshman year, as his highlight plays and solid first season earned him the offensive rookie of the year award. He had 145 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions.

A breakout season during his sophomore year showed he can be a star. Bell was the leading receiver for the Wolverines in 2019 with 758 yards on 48 receptions. He chose a good time to have the best game of his career as he had nine catches for 150 yards against Michigan State, leading Michigan to a 44-10 victory. Bell earned an all Big Ten honorable mention during the 2019 season.

During the 2020 season, Bell was again the leading receiver for Michigan as he hauled in 26 catches for 401 yards in six games.

Bell’s 2021 season got off to a hot start with a 76-yard touchdown against Western Michigan. He had another absurd catch that was negated due to an offensive pass interference call (yes, the same catch shown in the cover photo where the defenders arm is on his head and Bell isn’t laying finger on him).

We all know what happened next. Bell sadly tore his ACL to end his year during the WMU game while returning a punt. But he is back for 2022, however, and is rehabbing well from the injury. If he can stay healthy, Bell is sure to have a monster season.

The Wolverines are loaded at the wide receiver position. The entire offense should be something special with all that receiver talent mixed in with the quarterback and running back rooms. Bell will be a big part of Michigan’s success in 2022.