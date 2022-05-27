Darrius Clemons’ path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

Michigan receiver Darrius Clemons is someone who hasn’t been on campus long, but the early enrollee is someone that has already impressed teammates in the weight room and on the practice field.

The story so far

Clemons, a four-star prospect out of Portland, Oregon, was the No. 1 rated player in the state, No. 131 overall player nationally, and the No. 19 wide receiver in the 2022 class per 247Sports. Clemons had 18 touchdowns receptions his senior season.

Clemons’ physicality at 6-foot-3, his athleticism, and his blocking ability drew Michigan’s interest and he signed with the Wolverines back in December.

Clemons has already made a positive impression on his teammates.

“My first impressions when he early enrolled, I was like ‘that’s what a receiver should look like.’ He’s big, tall, muscled up,” running back Blake Corum said in April. “In the weight room, he was putting some crazy numbers up. Vertical jump, broad jump, bench, I was like ‘I can’t wait to see him put on pads,’ and when he put on the pads, it was no disappointment. He goes up and gets the ball, smooth routes, he’s clean. He takes good education; he takes advice from older players he soaks it all in.”

Michigan fans got to see what Corum was talking about when he made a big play in Michigan’s spring game — Clemons had a 35-yard touchdown reception.

Expect Darrius Clemons to make some plays for Michigan as a freshman this season



6’3 frame with great speed, he has potential to be a DB killer pic.twitter.com/SB9TLCBixI — Sidelines - Michigan 〽️-B1G Champions (@SSN_Michigan) May 7, 2022

“He’s a big dude. He’s got muscle, he’s got speed, he’s got strong hands. I think we were able to just show that a little bit today, and I can’t wait to see where his talents can go.”

Outlook moving forward

Michigan has a lot of talent on their wide receiver depth chart — there’s Ronnie Bell, Cornelius Johnson, Andrel Anthony, Roman Wilson, and A.J. Henning, to name some of the options. Clemons will have to earn his snaps, and that’s surely what he aims to do.

Corum said that Clemons will be a big-time player for Michigan. Clemons will get his fair share of snaps in the early going of the non-conference schedule blowouts against teams like Colorado State and Hawaii, he’ll get a shot to make some plays deep down the field and show what he’s got in a real game.

Clemons is already physically developed to the point where he should be able to get acclimated to the college game in no time. Don’t be surprised if Clemons makes some big-time plays in 2022.