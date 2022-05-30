Daily Brews: JJ McCarthy gives update on shoulder, ‘I’m feeling great’

Even in May, you can’t keep the Michigan Wolverines off the field. On Saturday, Donovan Edwards hosted a football camp at West Bloomfield High School, his alma mater.

Along for the ride was his classmate and teammate, JJ McCarthy, who reportedly stole the show at the event. That’s largely because everyone and their mother is waiting to hear from him regarding his shoulder injury that kept him out of the spring game in April.

“I’m feeling great. It’s progressing in a positive direction so that’s all I could ask for,” McCarthy told the Michigan Insider on Saturday. “We’re just taking it day by day, and honestly, a lot of blessings have come from it. Just accepting of what has happened and then taking it as it comes.”

Playing behind in the depth chart to returning starter Cade McNamara, the snaps he has missed in the offseason certainly doesn’t point to any changes happening for the former five-star prospect. However, that is not top of mind for McCarthy, as he said, “A lot of lessons have come from it. And I’ve met a lot of new people that I wouldn’t have met without having this injury and a lot of experiences that taught me a lot. So I just took it day by day and a lot came with it.”

Another thing McCarthy is not concerned with is a drop off for his team. Following a Big Ten Championship, the Wolverines have plenty of holes to fill in the starting lineups on each side of the ball. The sophomore said the younger guys from a year ago are ready to take over, “We have a lot of young talent that’s playing really well right now. We have a lot of old guys who are helping out that young talent. I mean, it’s just loaded offensively.”

When asked about which player he thinks is going to stand out, McCarthy brought up one of those old guys: “That’s what I can say from an offense standpoint is that there’s gonna be more than one guy that’s gonna have a breakout season. And probably my favorite is just to see No. 8 (Ronnie Bell) on the field again, I’m not gonna lie.”

