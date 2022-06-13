Louis Hansen’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

Louis Hansen comes to Ann Arbor from Massachusetts where he was a four-year varsity football player at St. Sebastian’s School in the city of Needham. Due to COVID, Hansen only played three years, as his final season was canceled.

A big junior year from Hansen led St. Sebastian’s School to a 7-2 record and a league championship. He had 548 yards and eight touchdowns on 39 receptions that season. Not only was he great on the gridiron, but he excelled in the classroom as he was on the Boston Herald All-Scholastic Team and the Boston Globe All-Scholastic Team.

Hansen wasn’t only a football player in high school, as he also played basketball and was a captain for both sports.

He was a four-star prospect and the No. 274th ranked player nationally, the No. 5 tight end in the country and the No. 2 player in Massachusetts.

As a true freshman in 2021, Hansen and stepped into what was one of the most impressive tight end rooms in the country with Luke Schoonmaker and Erick All right at the top of the depth chart. Hansen did play in one game against Northern Illinois and earned Scout Team Offensive Player of the Week honors for the Northwestern game.

Hansen will once again be behind Schoonmaker and All in 2022, as both the veterans returned to Ann Arbor, but he provides good depth to the tight end room. He has a lot of talent to add to the Wolverines squad and his time will eventually come to be the man at the tight end position for the Michigan Wolverines.