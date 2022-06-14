Matthew Hibner’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

Ever since redshirt sophomore Matthew Hibner arrived in Ann Arbor prior to the 2020 season, there have been a plethora of tight ends ahead of him on the depth chart. From Erick All and Luke Schoonmaker to Nick Eubanks and Joel Honigford — and even Ben Mason at one point — there have been a ton of guys at the position to account for during his time in college.

The Michigan Wolverines are seemingly always loaded at the position, so it’s taken him, and several other younger players at his position, to make a move on the depth chart. But their chances are coming very soon.

Today, we will examine how Hibner wound up at Michigan and his outlook moving forward.

The story so far

Hailing from Burke, Virginia, Hibner was a high-three-star prospect in the 2020 class, rated No. 400 overall and the No. 12 tight end in the cycle. 247Sports’ own rankings had him as a solid four-star, ranked No. 134 overall and the No. 7 tight end. He held other Division 1 offers from Virginia Tech, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Pitt and NC State, to name a handful.

Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines offered Hibner on May 30, 2019; he committed just 10 days later on June 9, 2019.

It was good to get him locked in before other schools took notice, considering he had a really nice senior season at Lake Braddock High School. Helping his squad win the 6C Regional Championship, Hibner snagged 42 receptions for 940 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Following a redshirt season in 2020, Hibner saw action in eight games during Michigan’s Big Ten Championship season in 2021. In those eight games, five of them were on offense. Despite those five games lining up as a tight end last year, he did not record any stats.

Get new Michigan gear before the 2022 season! Hat

Mugs

T-Shirt

Polo

Wallet

Outlook for 2022

As alluded to earlier, Hibner will likely have to wait a little longer for significant snaps on offense. Unfortunately for him and the other young tight ends on the roster, this is what happens when guys like Erick All and Luke Schoonmaker return to college for another year.

But All and Schoonmaker — very likely — only have one more year at Michigan, so Hibner and the others should have a shot in the near future. But Hibner specifically has always been among the next in line. I expect him to see the field a little bit more this upcoming season, but really get his chance to shine in 2023.