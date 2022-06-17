2022 Maize Out opponent revealed for Michigan football

Last season, the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies in one of the most incredible atmospheres at the Big House in recent memory — under the lights with 110,000+ people wearing only maize.

It was such a success that the program decided to host another Maize Out game for the upcoming season.

The athletics department confirmed this year’s Maize Out game will be against a Big Ten East foe — the Penn State Nittany Lions on Oct. 15.

It was widely speculated this year’s Maize Out would be between either Penn State or Michigan State, the latter of which is also rumored to be a night game. If the Michigan State game is in fact a night game, that more than likely means this Maize Out would be an afternoon kick. If the Maize Out starts at 3:30, we likely still would get some of the action under the lights, but there’d be no opportunity for that if it’s a noon kickoff.

I personally think if you’re going to have a Maize Out, you should have it be a night game. Penn State’s annual White Out wouldn’t be the same if it began at noon or 3:30, and that’s one of the most breathtaking atmospheres in college football. It’ll be a great atmosphere regardless, but it’d have just a little extra juice if it was a night game.

What do you think about this game being the Maize Out this year? Sound off down in the comments below.