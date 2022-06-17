Michigan football unveils 2021 Big Ten Championship rings

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program are coming off a Big Ten Championship victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes and their first ever College Football Playoff appearance. Heading into the 2022 season, expectations are high for the Wolverines to once again compete at a high level.

But we have the entire offseason to talk about predictions and expectations. This past weekend was all about two things: 1) Victors Weekend, a mega recruiting event for the 2023 class, and 2) Showing off the brand new rings the team got for winning the Big Ten Championship last season. And my god, they are perfect.

The ring is absolutely beautiful. It’s shiny, it’s got the Block M, it’s got it all. My personal favorite part is the gentle reminder that Harbaugh and the Wolverines beat the daylights out of Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 24, 2021 by the score of 42-27 to advance to the Big Ten Championship game.

Now that they have, they need to show this off to ALL the recruits on campus this weekend. There’s no way it’s coincidental they revealed these rings during the biggest recruiting weekend of June. So now that you’re champions, this is the thing you tell recruits they can also accomplish if they come play football in Ann Arbor.

Bottom line — you absolutely love to see this.

Oh, and it’s been 931 days since Ohio State last beat Michigan in a collegiate football game.