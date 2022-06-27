Survey: Michigan’s NIL approach, QB battle and more

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country.

With the football offseason roaring on, it’s time to get a vibe check from the fan base as far as some of the biggest questions heading into the 2022 season are concerned.

Among the biggest questions is the quarterback battle between returning starter Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy. McNamara led Michigan to its best season in a long time last year by beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten Championship, but McCarthy has all the upside in the world and is right on McNamara’s heels. Who do you think has the edge on this battle going into the summer months?

And then there’s the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) discussion. Head coach Jim Harbaugh this offseason created another famous quote by saying, “Our philosophy is that coming to the University of Michigan is going to be a transformational experience rather than a transactional experience.” Well, that may put Michigan behind the eight-ball as far as acquiring commitments from some of the best recruits in the nation. Do you like Michigan’s approach with NIL? Or do you think it is hurting recruiting?

Take our poll below and have your voice be heard! And feel free to sound off in the comments section as well.

