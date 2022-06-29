Daily Brews: Three Wolverines named preseason All-Americans by Walter Camp

On Monday, the Walter Camp Foundation released their preseason All-America teams for 2022, and the Michigan Wolverines had three players were recognized.

One of those players was last year’s Lou Groza Award winning kicker, Jake Moody, who was one of the 10 players recognized from previous years. Moody was named as the 2022 First Team kicker for 2022.

Michigan’s other two players were named to the 2022 Second Team offense — running back Blake Corum and grad transfer center Olusegun Oluwatimi. Corum will assume the starting running back duties with Hassan Haskins now in the NFL. Oluwatimi, meanwhile, will start at the center position with Andrew Vastardis also moving on.

John Beilein, Chris Webber selected for 2022 Michigan Sports Hall of Fame

Two greats for the University of Michigan men’s basketball, former head coach John Beilein and Fab Five member Chris Webber, were announced for the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame (MSHOF) Class of 2022, per a release from the university.

Of the 10-person class, the university is also represented by former national champion softball pitcher Jennie Ritter. She joins head coach Carol Hutchins (2011) as the only two softball representatives of U-M in the MSHOF.

Beilein and Webber will become the seventh and eighth representatives of the Michigan men’s basketball team named to the MSHOF. They’ll join other Michigan legends Bennie Oosterbaan (1958), Pete Elliott (1983), Cazzie Russell (1991), Rudy Tomjanovich (1995), Glen Rice (2007), and Jalen Rose (2017).

The induction is set for September 10 at the Motor City Casino’s Sound Board.