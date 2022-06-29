Survey Results: Majority of fans don’t like how Michigan is handling NIL

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country.

Earlier this week, we asked Michigan Wolverines fans a few questions about Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), the quarterback battle and more. Now, the results are in.

Let’s start with everyone’s favorite topic, NIL. The majority of fans — 65% to be exact — do not approve with how the university is handling the NIL game, compared to other schools.

Subsequently, only 14% of people who took the survey think Michigan’s NIL approach will help with recruiting. After missing out on recruit after recruit in the 2023 class, and having four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson decommit on Tuesday, this low percentage of fans being confident in recruiting isn’t a shocker to me by any means.

Let’s shift gears and talk about the on-field product. We also asked you all who you think is the leader of the quarterback battle heading into the summer. The votes have been placed, and 59% of responders believe Cade McNamara has the lead over J.J. McCarthy.

Again, this isn’t really a stunner to me. McNamara will be the starter until McCarthy really pushes him in fall camp. McCarthy has missed most of the offseason so far dealing with a shoulder injury, but he will be ready to compete once fall camp opens.

Finally, we asked you who you think will have the biggest impact on the team as a true freshman. The overwhelming majority, 72%, believes former five-star cornerback Will Johnson will do just that.

Another 16% of responders think wide receiver Darrius Clemons will make the biggest impact in 2022, with 7% saying defensive lineman Mason Graham and 3% going with tight end Colston Loveland.

What are your thoughts on the survey results? And which way are you leaning with these questions? Let us know down in the comments!

