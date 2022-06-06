Eamonn Dennis’ path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

Eamonn Dennis came to Michigan from Worchester, Massachusetts, where he grew up and played high school ball at St Johns High School.

Dennis was all over the field in high school as he played running back, wide receiver, cornerback and returned kicks. While in high school, his team had a lot of success, winning the Division III state championships in 2017 and 2018.

But the success wasn’t just based around the tea, as Dennis had a lot of individual success, as well. As a junior, he had 54 carries for 444 yards and three touchdowns, and also caught 28 passes for 379 yards and six touchdowns. He also added three more touchdowns via special teams.

During his senior season, Dennis had 39 carries for 448 yards and six touchdowns while also catching 30 passes for 751 yards and seven touchdowns. Again, he also had three touchdowns on special teams.

Dennis was rated as a three-star by 247Sports, ranking him the fifth-best recruit in his state, 24th athlete and the 508th overall recruit.

His skill caught the eyes of Jim Harbaugh, and Dennis decided to bring his talents to Ann Arbor.

Dennis has not seen the field a ton in his time at Michigan so far. He did not have any game action during his freshman year, but appeared in three games this past season to earn his varsity letter. He was also named an Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

With those snaps on special teams, Dennis could definitely be ready to see more action in that realm this upcoming season. A couple things that bode well for him are he has experience playing in all three phases of the game in high school, and that Michigan lost a lot talent from all of three phases of the game this offseason. Dennis has the ability to find the field at many different positions this season.