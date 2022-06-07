Erick All’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

Tight ends have been a staple of the Michigan offense during the Jim Harbaugh era, and Erick All could wind up being one of the best in recent memory with a stellar 2022 season.

The story so far

All came to Michigan as a four-star prospect out of Fairfield, Ohio, ranked as the No. 13 tight end in the 2019 class.

All’s first season at Michigan he was used mostly in run blocking and on special teams, netting one catch his freshman campaign. His snap count increased in a six-game 2020 season, compiling 12 receptions for 82 yards.

Drops were an issue for All in 2020, but his coaches didn’t get down on him and by the time 2021 rolled around those issues were corrected.

“We have full confidence in Erick and his abilities,” then tight ends coach, current co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore said in 2020. “He’ll progress and he’ll make those plays for sure.”

All’s 2021 was his best season yet at Michigan, displaying confidence, toughness, and leadership at tight end. All had 38 receptions for 437 yards and two touchdowns in 2021, one of the scores being a game-sealer versus Penn State while he had an ankle injury.

Outlook moving forward

Tight ends coach Grant Newsome believes both All and Luke Schoonmaker should be able to perform at a high clip in 2022.

“There’s no reason they shouldn’t be able to take that next step,” Newsome said in March.

All’s skill-set will allow him to stretch the field and he’s brave enough to make the tough catches in traffic in the middle of the field. His hands have become more reliable, his blocking has gotten better, and his trajectory seems to be only pointing up.

“First off, he’s a truly dynamic athlete. You guys saw the Penn State game last year. To do that, catch that ball and outrun their secondary on a bum ankle,” Newsome said. “He was two weeks off a high-ankle sprain when he was doing that. He’s a really, really special athlete dynamically.”

Michigan can count on All.