Raheem Anderson’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Raheem Anderson is a local guy, coming from Cass Tech in Detroit. He put up quite an impressive career for the Technicians, and not just on the football field. He was seen as a leader of the team very early on and was named a team captain as a sophomore.

Anderson backed that captain status up on the field, as he was a four-year starter and played offensive guard, center and defensive tackle. Cass Tech had a lot of success while Anderson was a Technician — they appeared in the playoffs during all four seasons that he was there.

Football wasn’t the only thing Anderson was a part of in high school. He was also on the track and field team and had great success in discus and shot put. Anderson ranks top-15 in school history in both.

Sports accolades are great, but what makes Anderson’s high school career so impressive is he did all that while maintaining exceptional grades. He finished with a 4.1 GPA and is now studying engineering at Michigan.

As a recruit, Anderson was ranked as a four-star by 247Sports. He was ranked No. 206 in the nation, No. 2 center and No. 7 player in the state of Michigan. He chose the Wolverines over other significant offers from schools like Georgia, LSU, Michigan State and Nebraska.

In his first season in college, Anderson appeared in just one game, the home game blowout against Northern Illinois. He was also named the Scout Team Offensive Player of the Week for the Wisconsin game.

After losing some production along the offensive line from a year ago, Anderson has a chance to earn more playing time during his redshirt freshman year. But with returning starters from left guard Trevor Keegan and right guard Zak Zinter, we will likely only see Anderson in blowouts, or if there is an injury. This time next offseason, we will likely be chatting about him being a contender for a starting role.