Live fan experience for Episode 2 of Cade McNamara’s docuseries airs Wednesday

A couple months back, Michigan Wolverines starting quarterback Cade McNamara did a really cool and unique NIL opportunity by hosting a live Q/A as a part of his new docuseries called: “The Leader.” Put together by REVEL Moments, the first episode aired back in May and now McNamara is gearing up for the second installment.

Episode two will detail Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s in-home visit with McNamara, what led the Reno, Nevada native to Ann Arbor and how McNamara’s time on the field has developed his leadership skills.

Join me on @revelmoments on Wednesday, July 13th as we cover my Coach Harbaugh home visit and what led me to Michigan. Go Blue and see you there!



Sign up or Register https://t.co/fKZiGfwvSA #GoBlue〽️



Wed, July 13th | 7pm ET pic.twitter.com/cmwmIATRY8 — Cade McNamara (@Cademac_12) July 7, 2022

I was fortunate enough to be among the people in attendance for the first episode, and it was everything you would expect it would be. It was an awesome experience for the fans, as they got to ask McNamara questions about the Ohio State game — which is what the first episode revolved around — and get to see the side of him you wouldn’t normally get to see.

McNamara was really loose, smiling and laughing with the attendees, which even included his mom, dad and younger brother. He also showed his competitiveness by speaking with his father about their golf games. You could tell it pained him to admit his dad is the better golfer, which is just awesome to see out of your starting quarterback.

All in all, if you want to have some Michigan football in your life during the dog days of summer, all while helping get some NIL money in McNamara’s pocket, I think you would really enjoy being a part of this.

The live event is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. You can sign up and register for the event by clicking here.