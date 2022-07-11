ESPN FPI game-by-game projections for Michigan Football

Michigan’s 2022 season is fast approaching as is the hype surrounding it. And now more projections and predictions rolling in, via ESPN’s Football Power Index.

Michigan is the No. 6 team overall in the FPI with a score of 16.8. The FPI gives Michigan an 11% chance to win the Big Ten East and an 8.3% chance of winning the Big Ten Championship. The FPI doesn’t give Michigan much of a shot of making the College Football either, giving them a 17.8% shot.

The FPI likes Michigan’s chances of running the table throughout their first 11 games, but it feels the opposite about their chances against the Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio.

Here’s a look at ESPN’s game-by-game projections for Michigan.

2022 Michigan Football Schedule Projections

Sept. 3 Colorado State: 97.6% chance of winning

Sept. 10 Hawaii: 98.0% chance of winning

Sept. 17 Connecticut: 99.1% chance of winning

Sept. 24 Maryland: 82.6% chance of winning

Oct. 1 at Iowa: 70.0% chance of winning

Oct. 8 at Indiana: 85.9% chance of winning

Oct. 15 Penn State: 66.9% chance of winning

Oct. 29 Michigan State: 69.5% chance of winning

Nov. 5 at Rutgers: 88.6% chance of winning

Nov. 12 Nebraska: 80.0% chance of winning

Nov. 19 Illinois: 93.1% chance of winning

Nov. 26 at Ohio State: 15.2% chance of winning

Take the projections with a grain of salt this time of year, as Michigan’s odds were even lower last July. Michigan ultimately proved a lot of people wrong en route to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship, and a College Football Playoff berth.