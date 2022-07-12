Jim Harbaugh named to Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was one of the top coaches in the nation in 2021 — a year where the Wolverines won a Big Ten Championship, made the College Football Playoff, and Harbaugh won AP Coach of the Year.
Michigan is expected to compete at a high clip again in 2022, and because of those expectations Harbaugh made the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list, an award he was a finalist for last season.
Introducing the 2022 Dodd Trophy Presented by PNCBank Preseason Watch List Take a look at 20 of the nation's top coaches and Dodd Trophy hopefuls. (First-year coaches are ineligible.)
The Dodd Trophy is awarded each year “to the FBS football coach that best embodies the three pillars of success: scholarship, leadership and integrity”.
The watch list includes four other Big Ten coaches in Ryan Day (Ohio State), Mel Tucker (Michigan State), Paul Chryst (Wisconsin), and Kirk Ferentz (Iowa).
Michigan has a favorable schedule to start the season and could very well be on a collision course with Michigan State and Ohio State once again to decide who is the top dog in the Big Ten East.
2022 Michigan Football Schedule
- Sept. 3 Colorado State
- Sept. 10 Hawaii
- Sept. 17 Connecticut
- Sept. 24 Maryland
- Oct. 1 at Iowa
- Oct. 8 at Indiana
- Oct. 15 Penn State
- Oct. 29 Michigan State
- Nov. 5 at Rutgers
- Nov. 12 Nebraska
- Nov. 19 Illinois
- Nov. 26 at Ohio State
