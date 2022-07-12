Jim Harbaugh named to Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was one of the top coaches in the nation in 2021 — a year where the Wolverines won a Big Ten Championship, made the College Football Playoff, and Harbaugh won AP Coach of the Year.

Michigan is expected to compete at a high clip again in 2022, and because of those expectations Harbaugh made the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list, an award he was a finalist for last season.

Introducing the 2022 Dodd Trophy Presented by @PNCBank Preseason Watch List Take a look at 2️⃣0️⃣ of the nation’s top coaches and Dodd Trophy hopefuls. (First-year coaches are ineligible.)

The Dodd Trophy is awarded each year “to the FBS football coach that best embodies the three pillars of success: scholarship, leadership and integrity”.

The watch list includes four other Big Ten coaches in Ryan Day (Ohio State), Mel Tucker (Michigan State), Paul Chryst (Wisconsin), and Kirk Ferentz (Iowa).

Michigan has a favorable schedule to start the season and could very well be on a collision course with Michigan State and Ohio State once again to decide who is the top dog in the Big Ten East.

