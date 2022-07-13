Daily Brews: Donovan Edwards, A.J. Henning among 2022 breakout stars to watch

With the start of the 2022 college football season fast approaching, preseason predictions have started to ramp up in tandem. This week is no different, as PFF released their 31 break out candidates to watch, and two of them are Wolverines.

First up is sophomore running back Donovan Edwards. While he demonstrated flashes of greatness this past season, Edwards was competing for reps with the likes of Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum. With Haskins off to the Tennessee Titans, we can all expect more snaps for the young star.

Edwards was a highly touted recruit for the 2021 class, but didn’t contribute a ton offensively until the Maryland game in Week 12, where he caught 10 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown. At the end of the season, he averaged 3.79 per carry off 70 carries.

The second player named was junior wide receiver A.J. Henning. Last season showed a lot of promise for him, especially after Michigan was searching for players to step up following Ronnie Bell’s injury. One to heed the call was Henning, filling in on offense and punt return duties this past season.

Henning could be expanding his role, making him a dual threat in Michigan’s offensive arsenal. Jim Harbaugh said he envisioned him in a “Deebo Samuel-esque role,” which would likely include reps at running back. A truly versatile athlete, Henning caught 10 passes last season for 79 yards, along with nine carries for 162 yards and two touchdowns. He also averaged 9.4 yards per punt return off 29 attempts.

WBB to take on Miami for ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The women’s basketball 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge was announced on Monday. The Wolverines will travel to Miami, meeting the Hurricanes for the second time in the Challenge. The game is set for Dec. 1, with more information regarding tip off time and the network it will be shown on to follow.

The first year of the event, 2007, Michigan beat the Hurricanes 65-50. In subsequent meetings between both programs, the series is currently tied 2-2, with Miami winning the most recent matchup in the 2010 WNIT.

This will be the second straight road game for the women’s program for this challenge, as the Wolverines traveled to Louisville last season. The Wolverines are 9-5 overall since the start of the event in 2007, picking up wins over Miami, NC State, Wake Forest twice, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech and Syracuse.

Here is the full schedule for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge:

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Illinois @ Pittsburgh

Ohio State @ Louisville

Syracuse @ Purdue

Virginia @ Penn State

Wake Forest @ Minnesota

Rutgers @ Boston College

Thursday, Dec. 1

Michigan @ Miami

Northwestern @ Duke

Maryland @ Notre Dame

North Carolina @ Indiana

Nebraska @ Virginia Tech

NC State @ Iowa

Florida State @ Wisconsin

Georgia Tech @ Michigan State