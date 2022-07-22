Michigan’s Olu Oluwatimi makes watch list for Rimington Award

Announced Friday morning, Michigan Wolverines center Olu Oluwatimi has made the watch list for the Rimington Award, given to college football’s best center.

Olu Oluwatimi is on the Rimington Trophy Watch List#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/rUlnHAdYXC — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 22, 2022

The transfer from Virginia was among the three finalists for the award last year, ultimately losing out to Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.

Other centers from the Big Ten Conference to make the list include John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota), Luke Wypler (Ohio State), Juice Scruggs (Penn State), Gus Hartwig (Purdue) and Joe Tippmann (Wisconsin).

Oluwatimi is expected to be a key role in Michigan’s offense this season and could very well be among Michigan’s best overall players in 2022. He exceled at Virginia the last couple years and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the offensive line room in Ann Arbor. He will line up alongside left tackle Ryan Hayes, left guard Trevor Keegan, right guard Zak Zinter and whoever wins the right tackle job between Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart.

The Wolverines won the Joe Moore Award last season, given yearly to the best overall offensive line in college football. It isn’t crazy to think Sherrone Moore’s group can win it again in 2022. If they are able to do so, a big part of that would be thanks to Olu.