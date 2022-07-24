New food coming to the Big House suites in 2022

The Big House Jack Roth club hosted a catering event on Friday called the “Victors Catering Suite Tasting.” The tasting highlighted new food that will be available in the suites at Michigan Stadium for this upcoming season.

The menu for the event did not include all the new food, but among the options included: smoked turkey brie sandwich, honey stinger chicken sandwich, southwest quinoa, BYO impossible burger, garden vegetable display, premium mac ‘n cheese with buffalo chicken, sweet chili chicken lollipop and bourbon BBQ smoked brisket (which was slow cooked for 10 hours, according to head chef Chris Carr). For dessert, there was caramel apple tart, peanut butter cup parfait and a fresh cut fruit display.

I was fortunate enough to attend this event, and boy was the food good. I didn’t get to all the dishes as the servings were pretty large, but I did try the premium mac, the turkey brie sandwich, the brisket and the peanut butter cup parfait for dessert. Everything was delicious, but if you find yourself in the suites this year, do yourself a favor and get the mac and cheese. I’ve always been a huge mac and cheese guy, but this stuff was taken to the next level. The buffalo chicken addition is great, so that was my favorite dish of the day.

If you have dietary restrictions such as being gluten free, or you’re vegetarian or vegan, don’t fear because there are options for you as well. The impossible burger is a good vegetarian option, and you can also make note of your restrictions when making orders ahead of time and things can be tweaked, according to Chef Carr.

If you’re lucky enough to get up into the suites to watch a game at the Big House, there’s some great food that awaits.