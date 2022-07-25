Daily Brews: Recapping Michigan football’s tour through the state thus far

We are 40 days away from the Michigan Wolverines football season opener against Colorado State on Sept. 3. But right now, football isn’t on the mind of Jim Harbaugh and his players. On Thursday, the team set off on a trip throughout the great state of Michigan. Here is what they have been up to so far.

On Day 1, the Wolverines started with a workout in Ann Arbor. Then, they traveled to Flint, where the team was divided into three groups. The first volunteered at the Genesee County Jail, while the second group did some community service at the Boys and Girls Club, and the third did some yard work at the International Academy of Flint.

Defensive lineman Kris Jenkins was with the group that hung out with some kids at the Boys and Girls Club, and spoke about how great a day it was:

“Today was a reminder of how important it is for us to give back to young fans, especially in the state.” Jenkins said. “We could see how much it meant to them; seeing the looks on their faces and how much they were enjoying it. You never know who’s watching or how many people you may inspire.”

On the second day, the Wolverines traveled into enemy territory in the state’s capital, Lansing. Here, they toured State Capital Building and snagged a team photo.

One good looking team with one good looking trophy at the state capitol #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nRNL747fb7 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 22, 2022

Afterward, they went northwest to Grand Rapids to see the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum, which includes a full-scale replica of the oval office during Ford’s presidency.

Feeling at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum pic.twitter.com/H92WWZ1sdQ — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 22, 2022

Saturday was a beach day for the maize and blue where the team enjoyed some volleyball, corn hole, swimming, fishing and more at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon. Meijer hosted the day’s events and lunch.

On Sunday morning, the guys got right back at it as they went to Silver Lake and took some sand dune rides to jumpstart the day.

No relaxing on this Sunday morning. Loved the thrill of a dune ride to start our day! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/EDnFnDmEMi — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 24, 2022

Then, they got to work in Idlewild where they helped with the preservation of the Flamingo Club, a popular African American establishment from the 1950’s. The historical building needed a little TLC and the Wolverines helped repaint it, cleared some of the shrubberies from around the building, and built park benches and tables.