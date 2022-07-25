Dominick Guidice’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

Dominick Guidice continued the New Jersey to Michigan pipeline when he committed in 2020 to be a Wolverine. Guidice comes from Freehold, New Jersey where he played high school football at Mater Dei.

Guidice had a very successful career in high school, and his team thanks to his contributions. As a junior, he led his squad to the state championship. Guidice totaled 43 tackles for loss that season, with 24 being sacks. Those impressive stats ranked first in New Jersey and 11th in the nation.

The senior year stats weren’t quite as absurd, but Guidice still generated 42 quarterback pressures, 46 tackles, seven tackles for loss and six sacks.

After a great high school career, Guidice was named to the Mater Dei All-Decade Team on defense for 2010-19.

Going into recruitment, Guidice was given a three-star ranking by 247Sports and ranked 1,958th in the nation, 100th weakside defensive end and 42nd player in New Jersey. Michigan was the only power five school to offer him a scholarship, and he committed to come play for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines in March 2020.

Last year was Guidice’s first in college, so it isn’t a surprise to only see him play in two games. He made his first appearance against Northern Illinois and then also played some snaps against Northwestern.

There are still a handful of guys ahead of Guidice on the pecking order going into 2022, so this season shouldn’t look too different for him besides maybe some appearances at the end of blowouts. But you never know when your name will be called, so he should be well prepared when that time comes.