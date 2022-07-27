TJ Guy’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

Even without Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, there are still some big names in the Michigan Wolverines edge room. Five guys are shaping into potential starters in the 2022 campaign: Mike Morris, Braiden McGregor, Taylor Upshaw, Jaylen Harrell and a name that has surprised a few, redshirt freshman TJ Guy.

The story so far

Guy was not a highly decorated recruited, but he was from the northeast area where Don Brown loved recruiting. He was the 937th overall player in his class, but to blame could be his senior season being canceled due to COVID.

As a junior, Guy played on both the offensive and defensive lines for Mansfield High School, where he was a two-time captain. In his junior year, Guy tallied five sacks, six tackles for loss, and blocked for an offensive unit that gained more than 2,000 tots yards. He was also a member of the school’s state-champion basketball team.

That athleticism has popped since day one in Ann Arbor. At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Guy found himself on the field in a few blowout wins as a true freshman last year. He recorded his first career sack against Maryland, when he brought down Taulia Tagovailoa in a 59-18 blowout.

Outlook for 2022

Guy continues to impress his coaches. With Jesse Minter taking over the defense and Mike Elston manning the defensive line, Guy has had an opportunity to help reset the depth chart at the edge position.

After a solid showing during the spring game, Harbaugh commented on Guy’s development:

“TJ Guy continues to flash and have a good play, but then a play he’d like to have back,’ Harbaugh said. “Then two good plays, one he’d like to have back. He’s almost where Rayshaun Benny was during the season — a good one, then not a good one. Two good ones, and then not good.”

It sounds like there may be a few things to work on, but expect Guy to be one of those dudes that sneaks up the depth chart and winds up being a contributor this season. If he continues to show out in practice and be the hardworker he has been to this point, the coaching staff will have to reward him with some snaps in the near future.