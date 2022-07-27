Michigan punter Brad Robbins named to Ray Guy Award watch list

Michigan punter Brad Robbins has been named to the 2022 Ray Guy award watch list, the team announced Wednesday. The award is given yearly to college football’s best punter.

Watch him@__BR91 is on the Ray Guy Award Watch List!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xeOuAxX8kb — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 27, 2022

Robbins announced in January he would be returning for his sixth season with the Michigan Wolverines.

Robbins didn’t punt a whole lot last season — which is a good thing for any football team — but he was solid when he was called in to punt. In 45 punts, he averaged 46.3 yards per punt, a mark that ranks him just outside the top 10 in all of college football.

As our Andrew Bailey laid out earlier this month, consistency from returning players is a big reason why this team has a chance to repeat as Big Ten champs. Robbins is a part of what was a great special teams unit in 2021, and every member of that group is returning for this season.

Robbins and the Wolverines kick off the 2022 season at home on Saturday, Sept. 3 hosting Colorado State. That game is set to start at noon.