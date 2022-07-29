Blake Corum added to Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum was just named to his third watch list of the preseason — the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

Add another one to the tally@blake_corum is on the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1amrHSEjyc — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 29, 2022

The award is given annually to college football’s player of the year (shocking, right?) and is voted on by Division 1 head coaches and sports information directors.

A total of 52 players from 40 different programs made the watch list this preseason. Other Big Ten players who made the watch list include Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Purdue quarterback Aiden O’Connell and Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne.

Last week, Corum was also named to watch list for the Doak Walker Award (running back of the year) and the Maxwell Award (college football’s overall best player of the year). And earlier this week, he was named to the Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player) and Wuerffel Trophy (community service/leadership) watch lists, so this is just a continuation of the preseason hype for the junior back.

The last Wolverine to win the award was Charles Woodson in 1997. Desmond Howard also won it back in 1991. Aidan Hutchinson was named a finalist last year before losing out to Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker.