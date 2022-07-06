Alessandro Lorenzetti’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

True freshman offensive lineman Alessandro Lorenzetti comes to Ann Arbor from Connecticut, but he grew up in Montreal before playing high school football at The Loomis Chaffee School.

Because of the pandemic, Lorenzetti only got one year with Loomis Chaffee, his senior season. With his help on the offensive line, Loomis Chaffee had a very solid season in 2021. Their offense put up good numbers as they averaged 34 points a game, and Lorenzetti helped pave the way for a very productive run game. Loomis Chaffee’s run game had multiple 300-yard games during the 2021 season and rushed for 19 touchdowns, helping Loomis Chaffee achieve a 9-1 record.

Lorenzetti earned a three-star ranking by 247Sports as the No. 647 player nationally, the No. 56 tackle and the No. 1 player in Connecticut. He held offers from other big schools like Georgia, Michigan State, Baylor, Penn State and Virginia Tech, but decided to come to Ann Arbor for his college career to play for the Michigan Wolverines.

The offensive line was a big part of Michigan’s success in 2021, and it doesn’t seem like the Wolverines’ run-first identity is leaving anytime soon. Lorenzetti has a chance to be a very valuable piece of Michigan’s offense in the future, but it’s going to take some time to learn under the older players before that time comes.

It would be surprising to see Lorenzetti get any playing time in 2022, but he’s certainly going to learn a lot and become a better player, getting him one step closer to being a potential starter. When he does get his shot, it’ll likely be along the interior of the line at one of the guard spots.