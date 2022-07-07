Andrew Gentry's path to Michigan, outlook moving forward

Andrew Gentry is a name many Michigan fans have been aware of for quite some time, although he hasn’t taken a snap for the Wolverines yet.

Today, we will take a look at his unconventional journey to Ann Arbor, and what we might expect out of him moving forward.

The story so far

Gentry was a four-star prospect (No. 88 player nationally, No. 8 offensive tackle) out of Littleton, Colorado in the 2020 class. The reason Gentry will be a freshman for the Wolverines in 2022 is because Gentry took time away from football to serve as a full-time Spanish-speaking missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Utah.

Gentry’s road to Michigan was a long and winding one. Gentry was initially interested in BYU, but their head coach Bronco Mendenhall went to Virginia, and Gentry committed there. However, by the time Gentry was nearing the end of his missionary work, which ended in May, Mendenhall was out as Virginia’s head coach, so Gentry de-committed from Virginia. Gentry then got in touch with BYU and Michigan, but it was Jim Harbaugh’s diligence that got Gentry committed to Michigan. Harbaugh had to convince the church elders to allow Gentry to meet with him.

“Got on a plane and were able to talk to the church and some of the elders and he was granted a 90-minute visit,” Harbaugh said last December. “We had lunch and he committed once that lunch was over. Talked to the parents there on Zoom. One of those special, special things that doesn’t occur every recruiting cycle, but we are thrilled. We really thought he was something special.”

Outlook moving forward

Gentry is a big dude, standing 6-foot-8 and 310 pounds, and he’s a player Harbaugh is very excited to have in Ann Arbor.

“About 6-feet-8-inches tall. Serious, serious length, big, and strong. I know he’s well above 300 — like in the 310s, 315s, 320s, but doesn’t look like it,” Harbaugh said. “There are some guys that could be 320 pounds and look like a bowl of jello. This guy is 300 pounds and looks like is carved out of marble. So he’s a tremendous player.”

Gentry won’t push for starting time right away, as he just got done with his missionary work in May and needs to learn Michigan’s playbook and battle in the trenches in practice for a bit. However, Gentry is really strong, a great learner, and his body is already developed. While Gentry may have to wait his turn so to speak, he won’t have to wait an abundantly long time. Gentry will be a productive offensive lineman at Michigan and become an NFL Draft pick.