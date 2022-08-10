Former Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson goes viral singing Michael Jackson on ‘Hard Knocks’

Aidan Hutchinson has been a fiery, vocal player on the football field dating back to his days at Divine Child in Dearborn. But the former Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman and No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft for the Detroit Lions has found a new way to be vocal off the field — through singing.

Hutchinson and the Lions are on this year’s “Hard Knocks,” an HBO series that follows an NFL team every preseason. There are several guys on the team and coaching staff this year you assume will be smash hits, but no one expected Hutch to steal the spotlight in the very first episode by singing Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” in front of the entire team.

#Lions rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson got the entire team singing Billie Jean. This is incredible. pic.twitter.com/GjPl9zW4m7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 10, 2022

For some context as to why he was singing in the first place — Lions head coach Dan Campbell told him to go in front of the team and was told to sing a song. Before that, he was told to give his name, age and the amount of money he earned from his signing bonus.

This was just a little bit of classic rookie fun, but he took it as well as anyone could have. Which begs the question — is there anything Hutch can’t do well? At this point, I assume the answer is a resounding no.

The dude is not only one of the most personable recent players to come through Michigan, but his voice ain’t half bad either. He got his teammates singing along with him, so hopefully that type of leadership bleeds into actual football scenarios.

I’m excited to see what else Hutchinson has up his sleeve his first year with the Detroit Lions. With the way he’s been playing in training camp, Rookie of the Year isn’t out of the equation.