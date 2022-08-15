 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan is a top-10 team in the 2022 preseason AP Poll

The Wolverines have come a long way since last year.

By Von Lozon
NCAA Football: Michigan at Nebraska Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The first AP Poll of 2022 is officially out and Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines are firmly in the top 10, landing at No. 8 overall.

After not being ranked in last year’s preseason AP Poll, Harbaugh and the Wolverines came looking for revenge in 2021. They did just that, beating Ohio State by a score of 42-27 and eviscerating the Iowa Hawkeyes in Indianapolis to claim their first Big Ten championship since 2004 and advance to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Looking ahead to this season, Michigan is expected to compete with the likes of the Buckeyes and other Big Ten East foes Penn State and Michigan State for the chance to represent the division in the Big Ten Championship in Indy on Dec. 3. With returning players like Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, Blake Corum at running back and Ronnie Bell at wide receiver, to name a few, the Wolverines could very well win double-digit games once again and have the final regular season game against Ohio State be another meaningful one.

Here is the full top 25 for the preseason AP Poll:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pitt
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

