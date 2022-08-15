Michigan is a top-10 team in the 2022 preseason AP Poll

The first AP Poll of 2022 is officially out and Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines are firmly in the top 10, landing at No. 8 overall.

After not being ranked in last year’s preseason AP Poll, Harbaugh and the Wolverines came looking for revenge in 2021. They did just that, beating Ohio State by a score of 42-27 and eviscerating the Iowa Hawkeyes in Indianapolis to claim their first Big Ten championship since 2004 and advance to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Looking ahead to this season, Michigan is expected to compete with the likes of the Buckeyes and other Big Ten East foes Penn State and Michigan State for the chance to represent the division in the Big Ten Championship in Indy on Dec. 3. With returning players like Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, Blake Corum at running back and Ronnie Bell at wide receiver, to name a few, the Wolverines could very well win double-digit games once again and have the final regular season game against Ohio State be another meaningful one.

Here is the full top 25 for the preseason AP Poll: