Jimmy Rolder’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

Jimmy Rolder comes to Ann Arbor from Orland Park, Illinois, where he played football at Marist High School.

Marist had a good amount of success while Rolder played there as a linebacker, making the Class 8A state semifinals when he was a senior. The senior year statistics for Rolder were quite impressive, as he racked up 115 tackles, 13 for loss, four sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Rolder’s impressive high school career led to some impressive rankings. 247Sports ranked him a four-star and rated him the 279th overall player in the country, the 28th-best linebacker and seventh-best player in lllinois.

Being in Big Ten country in Illinois, most of Rolder’s offers were from Big Ten schools. He was offered by Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue and Wisconsin. Other big schools like LSU and Cincinnati offered him as well, but Rolder decided to take his talents to Ann Arbor to play for the Michigan Wolverines.

Being a true freshman, it’ll be hard for Rolder to find a lot of playing time with the talent in front of him at the linebacker position, but he is very talented and could find himself in a third string position if he has a really good camp. However, I would expect to see Rolder in when the game isn’t very close.