Predicting Michigan’s 2022 RB depth chart

A year ago, the Michigan Wolverines had one of, if not the, best running games in the country. Michigan seemingly pounded the ball down every opponent’s throat, including Ohio State’s when most people said that wouldn’t work.

The group was led by Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, and Donovan Edwards came onto the scene later in the year as well, showcasing his talent wonderfully against Maryland.

Last year’s big duo was Haskins and Corum. With Haskins gone to the NFL, it’ll look a little bit different this year. Here’s my depth chart prediction for the 2022 season:

1st String: Blake Corum

Corum had an incredible year in 2021 and nearly rushed for 1,000 yards while battling a bum ankle. Back at full strength in 2022, he is going to be the go to guy for Michigan.

He is great at making people miss and has blazing speed. The explosiveness of Corum is elite and he is RB1 for the Wolverines.

2nd String: Donovan Edwards

Behind Corum is Edwards, who showed remarkable talent during his freshman year.

Much like Haskins and Corum a year ago, Corum and Edwards will be the dynamic duo of 2022. Both running backs will be on the field very often.

3rd String: Tavierre Dunlap

Dunlap will be behind the guys getting 99% of the reps. Dunlap is a talented back and having him as a third string says a lot about the depth of the room.

Dunlap had a solid spring game and scored a touchdown, and he will be a solid third option for the Wolverines. If (god forbid) Corum or Edwards get hurt, Dunlap is more than capable of being someone who sees a lot of action.

4th String: CJ Stokes

Behind Dunlap is freshman CJ Stokes, who likely won’t see very much action, but he has a lot of promise for the future. It’s hard to get a lot of playing time as a true freshman, and Stokes probably won’t see the field unless it’s a blowout.

Michigan again has a ton of talent in the running back room and has another good offensive line. Who knows if the offense will continue to be run first this year, but they definitely have the talent to do that.