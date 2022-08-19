Will Johnson’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

Will Johnson was the real deal in high school and he may be a freshman who makes an immediate impact for Michigan in 2022.

The story so far

Johnson was the No. 3 overall cornerback in the class of 2022, and No. 15 player overall.

Johnson put up some eye-popping statistics during his senior season at Grosse Pointe, totalling 45 tackles (31 solo), one sack, one interception, and 12 pass breakups. Johnson excelled on offense and special teams as well with 1,302 all-purpose yards including 42 receptions for 667 yards and six touchdowns.

Although Johnson was one of the most sought after corners in his class, Michigan had the inside track on the Michigan native, as his father Deon was a defensive back for Michigan and won three Big Ten Championships in the early nineties.

Johnson hasn’t been with Michigan long, but he’s been given a number that’s a pretty prestigious one for Michigan — No. 2, worn by Michigan great Charles Woodson. Johnson surely understands what the No. 2 for Michigan embodies, and Johnson will likely be an all-purpose player for Michigan like Woodson was.

Outlook moving forward

Johnson has a real shot at a starting spot this fall.

“Will Johnson, you can just see it. He’s that type of athlete. When he covers guys, he’s right there with them. He’s gonna play and be battling for a starting position,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said this spring.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Johnson was the first player in his high school’s history to start all four years of their high school career, and his diverse and unique skill set makes him hard to keep off the field.

Johnson can already contribute on offense in special packages, he likely has the coverage chops already to compete in Big Ten play at an above-average level. Johnson’s career at Michigan is just starting but he’s one of those players that could hit the ground running and look like a veteran right away. Will Johnson is special, and his output will prove it.