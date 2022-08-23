Michigan Football’s new Ann Arbor NIL Club quickly gaining steam

Michigan Football players have a new revenue stream in the form of the Ann Arbor NIL Club.

The website mentions that through the Ann Arbor NIL Club, members of the team will provide fans with digital content and experiences such as digital meet-and-greets, player-recorded content, and more throughout the season.

BREAKING: The Ann Arbor NIL Club is LIVE NOW



Join the AANC now and support the whole team ⬇️ https://t.co/goEsFIctfX — Ann Arbor NIL Club 〽️ (@AnnArborNILClub) August 23, 2022

Ann Arbor NIL Club Perks

With a minimum commitment amount of $5 per month, fans get complete access to the message board and digital experiences with the team, including meet-and-greets, film breakdowns with players.

Fans receive a free jersey Aidan Hutchinson jersey with a $25 per month pledge.

A steak dinner with Michigan players with a $100+ per month pledge

BREAKING: Our team-wide NIL initiative is live now #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/bXDc3ukWLH — Erick All Jr. (@eallindi83) August 23, 2022

The money raised will be evenly distributed among the players. At time of publishing there are already 469 active members in the Ann Arbor NIL Club and have made $11,734 in contributions. The monthly goal of $50,000, at this rate, should be easily surpassed.

The amount of steam this collective is gaining in a short amount of time will be interesting to follow — the club is offering a variety of ways to interact with players and offering perks like an Aidan Hutchinson and a steak dinner with the team are sure to bring people into the fold.