 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Michigan Football’s new Ann Arbor NIL Club quickly gaining steam

It didn’t take long for fans to take interest in the new collective.

By Trevor Woods
/ new
Michigan v Penn State Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Michigan Football players have a new revenue stream in the form of the Ann Arbor NIL Club.

The website mentions that through the Ann Arbor NIL Club, members of the team will provide fans with digital content and experiences such as digital meet-and-greets, player-recorded content, and more throughout the season.

Ann Arbor NIL Club Perks

  • With a minimum commitment amount of $5 per month, fans get complete access to the message board and digital experiences with the team, including meet-and-greets, film breakdowns with players.
  • Fans receive a free jersey Aidan Hutchinson jersey with a $25 per month pledge.
  • A steak dinner with Michigan players with a $100+ per month pledge

The money raised will be evenly distributed among the players. At time of publishing there are already 469 active members in the Ann Arbor NIL Club and have made $11,734 in contributions. The monthly goal of $50,000, at this rate, should be easily surpassed.

The amount of steam this collective is gaining in a short amount of time will be interesting to follow — the club is offering a variety of ways to interact with players and offering perks like an Aidan Hutchinson and a steak dinner with the team are sure to bring people into the fold.

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...