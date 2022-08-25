Michigan Football captains announced for 2022 season

Michigan football voted for team captains on Thursday.

This year there will be five:

Cade McNamara (Quarterback)

Erick All (Tight End)

Ronnie Bell (Receiver)

Mazi Smith (Defensive Tackle)

Mike Sainristil (Nickel Back/Receiver)

The greatest honor to bestow upon a Michigan Man.



Our 2022 Team Captains! pic.twitter.com/q3LCthHmWg — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 25, 2022

There’s not one surprise on this list, and for good reason, the team has many veteran leaders in 2022.

Smith has taken on a bigger leadership role on defense this season with Aidan Hutchinson now in the NFL. Bell was out for nearly the entire season in 2021 but was still the equivalent of a player-coach. McNamara is the starting quarterback who led Michigan to a Big Ten Championship season. Sainristil will be playing on both sides of the ball and his effort in practice and in games sets a tone and example for others. All exudes confidence and wants to be the best tight end in the country. This is a solid group of captains for the Wolverines.

Captain Career Stats