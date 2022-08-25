 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan Football captains announced for 2022 season

Five captains.

By Trevor Woods
Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Michigan football voted for team captains on Thursday.

This year there will be five:

  • Cade McNamara (Quarterback)
  • Erick All (Tight End)
  • Ronnie Bell (Receiver)
  • Mazi Smith (Defensive Tackle)
  • Mike Sainristil (Nickel Back/Receiver)

There’s not one surprise on this list, and for good reason, the team has many veteran leaders in 2022.

Smith has taken on a bigger leadership role on defense this season with Aidan Hutchinson now in the NFL. Bell was out for nearly the entire season in 2021 but was still the equivalent of a player-coach. McNamara is the starting quarterback who led Michigan to a Big Ten Championship season. Sainristil will be playing on both sides of the ball and his effort in practice and in games sets a tone and example for others. All exudes confidence and wants to be the best tight end in the country. This is a solid group of captains for the Wolverines.

Captain Career Stats

  • Erick All: 51 receptions, 529 yards receiving, two receiving touchdowns
  • Ronnie Bell: 83 receptions, 1,380 yards receiving, five receiving touchdowns
  • Cade McNamara: 3,001 yards passing, 20 touchdowns, six intercerptions
  • Mike Sainristil: 35 receptions, 532 yards receiving, five receiving touchdowns
  • Mazi Smith: 40 tackles (3.5 for loss)

