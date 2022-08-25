Michigan Football captains announced for 2022 season

Michigan football voted for team captains on Thursday.
This year there will be five:
- Cade McNamara (Quarterback)
- Erick All (Tight End)
- Ronnie Bell (Receiver)
- Mazi Smith (Defensive Tackle)
- Mike Sainristil (Nickel Back/Receiver)
The greatest honor to bestow upon a Michigan Man.
Our 2022 Team Captains! pic.twitter.com/q3LCthHmWg
There’s not one surprise on this list, and for good reason, the team has many veteran leaders in 2022.
Smith has taken on a bigger leadership role on defense this season with Aidan Hutchinson now in the NFL. Bell was out for nearly the entire season in 2021 but was still the equivalent of a player-coach. McNamara is the starting quarterback who led Michigan to a Big Ten Championship season. Sainristil will be playing on both sides of the ball and his effort in practice and in games sets a tone and example for others. All exudes confidence and wants to be the best tight end in the country. This is a solid group of captains for the Wolverines.
Captain Career Stats
- Erick All: 51 receptions, 529 yards receiving, two receiving touchdowns
- Ronnie Bell: 83 receptions, 1,380 yards receiving, five receiving touchdowns
- Cade McNamara: 3,001 yards passing, 20 touchdowns, six intercerptions
- Mike Sainristil: 35 receptions, 532 yards receiving, five receiving touchdowns
- Mazi Smith: 40 tackles (3.5 for loss)
