Five Michigan Wolverines ready for a bigger role in 2022

Repeating as Big Ten champions is no easy task. The target on Michigan’s back has only gotten larger since it finally got over the hump and made the College Football Playoff. With the departures of Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Daxton Hill and Hassan Haskins. there is a leadership void primed for the taking.

Here are the five Wolverines who are ready to step up into bigger roles on the team:

RB Donovan Edwards

Haskins and Blake Corum brought the thunder and the lightning to the Michigan backfield last year. This year, Corum and Edwards will put their own flair as a new dynamic duo. Edwards proved his worth as a true freshman in 2021 as a runner, receiver, and even a passer. The sky is the limit for him moving forward.

RT Trente Jones

Jones was a sixth offensive lineman last season — used in goal-line situations and whenever a starter needed a breather. Now he has taken a hold of the starting right tackle job and isn’t looking back. The right tackle spot was anticipated to be a fall camp battle. That chatter was quickly put to an end, which bodes well for his future outlook.

DE Mike Morris

Morris has been all over the field in recent years, bouncing around between the interior and on the edge. With the departures of Hutchinson and Ojabo, Morris appears to be the next man up.

More importantly, Morris has also started to become a vocal guy for the defense. I fully expect him to be one of the top leaders of the 2022 Michigan Wolverines.

DT Kris Jenkins

Chris Hinton’s departure to the NFL came as somewhat of a surprise. However, with that departure comes an opportunity for Kris Jenkins to step up. All indications point to Jenkins being the starting defensive tackle opposite Mazi Smith. Since he set foot in Ann Arbor, Jenkins has been oozing with potential. Things are beginning to click for him, which allows for him to handle a starting role.

S Rod Moore

Moore came on late in 2021 as a bit of a surprise. Most expected Brad Hawkins and Dax Hill to hold down the safety spots. But with Dax playing predominantly in nickel, Moore stepped in and held down the other safety spot. After unfortunately missing most of spring ball and having surgery, he is now back and ready to go.

The coaching staff has heaped praise upon Moore and continually have referred to him as a leader of the defense. As just a true sophomore, this is a large role for him to step into, but Harbaugh appears as confident as anyone in the young safety.